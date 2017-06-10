Golden Tate thinks he’s underpaid

Golden Tate thinks he deserves to get paid like more of a golden boy.

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions wideout tweeted the following in response to Julian Edelman’s contract extension with the New England Patriots.

I hope I'm one of the next ones to get extended….. big plays can come in all shapes and forms huh? https://t.co/Rsw1jBRPWU — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) June 9, 2017

Tate elaborated at a charity softball game on Saturday.

“I saw my buddy get extended and that’s obviously the goal,” said the ex-Pro Bowler, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I have this season and next season until I can really think about it, but it wasn’t nothing malicious or me hinting at it. I mean, I’m hinting at it in a few years, of course. But I’d love to stay here. I’m having a lot of fun, we have a great foundation, I love where we’re going but we’ll see. I still got time.”

Tate was then asked if he thinks he’s underpaid, to which he replied, “Yup.”

The soon-to-be 29-year-old currently has two years and $13 million left on his contract. He started slow last season but picked things up towards the second half to finish with 1,077 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Money reasons helped lead to Tate’s exit from the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, so hopefully he can work out a more peaceful resolution this time around with the Lions.