Google briefly identifies Tom Brady as owner of Jets

Who owns the New York Jets? The answer to that simple question is just a quick Google search away. It’s Tom Brady, of course.

Believe it or not, that was true for at least a few hours on Thursday. Some prankster at Google made it so a search of “NYJ owner” gave users Brady’s face.

Google with the burn factory #footballisback A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Woody Johnson actually owns the Jets, but Brady might as well be a majority shareholder. The 39-year-old quarterback has a 24-8 record against New York, and the Patriots have dominated the AFC East since Brady took over.

We’re used to seeing antics like that when Wikipedia pages are hacked, but Google answers opens up an entire new realm of exciting possibilities.