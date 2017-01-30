Report: Greg Hardy seeking to play independent league football

Exiled defensive end Greg Hardy is looking to make a comeback in independent football, according to a report.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press cited a source saying Hardy has applied to play in the Spring League, an independent league that runs in April designed to give former NFL draft picks a showcase. The league is scouted by NFL teams.

Johnny Manziel and Ray Rice have also reportedly received invites, and other former players like Kellen Winslow Jr. have already signed up.

Hardy would not receive a salary for playing in the league.

Hardy is still just 28, and last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, where he collected six sacks in 12 games. He is essentially toxic due to his history of domestic violence and other legal problems. Even if he is accepted into the league and performs well, he’ll likely have major difficulties ever getting back to the NFL.