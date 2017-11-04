pixel 1
header
Saturday, November 4, 2017

Greg Hardy knocks out opponent in 32 seconds in MMA debut

November 4, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Greg Hardy

Greg Hardy’s latest athletic endeavor is off to a pretty good start.

After an NFL career that last saw him play for the Cowboys in 2015, Hardy has since turned his attention to mixed martial arts. On Saturday, the former Pro Bowl defensive end made his debut at an event in Florida. Hardy was victorious via knockout in a fight that lasted just 32 seconds.

Here’s some footage of Hardy in action.

Hardy, 29, spent six seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Panthers. In 75 games, he recorded 40 sacks, including 15 in 2013. Hardy’s football career went downhill after being accused of domestic violence. Last year, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus