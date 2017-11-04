Greg Hardy knocks out opponent in 32 seconds in MMA debut

Greg Hardy’s latest athletic endeavor is off to a pretty good start.

After an NFL career that last saw him play for the Cowboys in 2015, Hardy has since turned his attention to mixed martial arts. On Saturday, the former Pro Bowl defensive end made his debut at an event in Florida. Hardy was victorious via knockout in a fight that lasted just 32 seconds.

Former NFL DE Greg Hardy wins his MMA debut with a 32-second knockout in the first round. Looked pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/G2YIYreXK6 — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) November 5, 2017

Here’s some footage of Hardy in action.

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy (blue gloves) wins his MMA debut in a 32-second KO

(: @tedgruber) pic.twitter.com/A3H2nP6bRn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 5, 2017

Hardy, 29, spent six seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Panthers. In 75 games, he recorded 40 sacks, including 15 in 2013. Hardy’s football career went downhill after being accused of domestic violence. Last year, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.