Greg Olsen expected to play in Week 14

Greg Olsen suffered a setback with his surgically-repaired foot during the Carolina Panthers’ Week 12 game against the New York Jets, but fortunately all indications are that the setback was minor.

Olsen practiced in full on Wednesday and is expected to play on Sunday when the Panthers taken on the Minnesota Vikings. The team initially said he was expected to only miss one game, so the star tight end appears to be on track.

Carolina lost the battle for first place in the NFC South last weekend, falling to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 31-21. They could have used Olsen in that game, but it makes sense that the Panthers played it safe. Olsen has been Cam Newton’s favorite target over the past several seasons, so having him on the field for the stretch run and into the playoffs is crucial.