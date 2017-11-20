Greg Olsen says he intends to play Sunday

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says he’s gearing up to make his long-awaited return from injury.

Olsen said Monday that, if all goes according to plan, he expects to be ready to take the field Sunday, having overcome his injured foot.

Greg Olsen: The plan is still to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/lncHkMgXXc — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 20, 2017

Olsen last played in Week 3, when he fractured a bone in his foot. Sunday’s game against the New York Jets would be the first game he’s eligible to return for, having been placed on injured reserve.

Everything seems to be on schedule for Olsen, as it was a month ago. He’s made a quick recovery, and fears that he might miss the entire season look to have been without merit.