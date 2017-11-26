Greg Olsen leaves game after aggravating foot injury

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen’s return from a foot injury did not last long.

Playing for the first time since Week 2 after foot surgery, Olsen aggravated the injury, left the game, and will not return.

Greg Olsen played 21 of 42 snaps before suddenly coming out this drive. He’s now out for the rest of the day with “a foot injury.” — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 26, 2017

Greg Olsen has aggravated his surgically repaired foot. Done for the day. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 26, 2017

Olsen had been eager to return, and seemed to be right on schedule to do so. Bad breaks happen, and unfortunately, it seems Olsen may have been the victim of one. Hopefully for Carolina, this injury isn’t as severe as the previous one.