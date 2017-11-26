pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Greg Olsen leaves game after aggravating foot injury

November 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

Greg Olsen

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen’s return from a foot injury did not last long.

Playing for the first time since Week 2 after foot surgery, Olsen aggravated the injury, left the game, and will not return.

Olsen had been eager to return, and seemed to be right on schedule to do so. Bad breaks happen, and unfortunately, it seems Olsen may have been the victim of one. Hopefully for Carolina, this injury isn’t as severe as the previous one.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus