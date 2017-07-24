Greg Olsen reportedly will not hold out

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will not follow up on his threat to hold himself out of training camp in search of a new contract.

A source told Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer that Olsen intends to report to camp on time, soothing fears that Panthers camp would begin with a high-profile holdout.

The 32-year old Olsen is the only tight end in NFL history to put up three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, but is due to make $6.5 million a year in each of the next two years. His $12 million guaranteed puts him 12th among active tight ends.

The firing of former general manager Dave Gettleman may prove to be a key to getting Olsen to camp. Sources told Person that his refusal to give new deals to Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis were ultimately the biggest factor in his firing.

Olsen had previously threatened to sit out camp without a new deal. He still doesn’t have one, but with Gettleman no longer at the helm, there may now be a chance that he gets one.

