Greg Olsen reportedly had X-rays on foot come back negative

Greg Olsen left Sunday’s game after experiencing pain in his foot, but early indications are that the Carolina Panthers tight end avoided a major setback.

Olsen, who played in his first game since fracturing his foot in Week 2, was said to be dealing with soreness. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that X-rays on the 32-year-old’s foot came back negative and he will undergo more tests on Monday.

Per source, Greg Olsen will have more tests on his foot tomorrow. X-rays were negative. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 26, 2017

Julian Edelman dealt with a similar injury last year, and he experienced some numbness in his surgically-repaired foot after he returned. There was initially fear that he may have re-broken it, but the pain stemmed from scar tissue. Hopefully that is what Olsen is dealing with.

Olsen had played on half of Carolina’s offensive snaps and caught one pass for 10 yards before leaving the game. The Panthers ended up beating the New York Jets by a score of 35-27.