Report: Group of owners send cease-and-desist warning to Jerry Jones

Six owners on the NFL compensation committee have given Jerry Jones a cease-and-desist warning over his efforts to block Roger Goodell’s contract extension, according to a report.

Ken Belson of the New York Times reported Monday that the owners — Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons, Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs, John Mara and Steve Tisch of the New York Giants, Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots, Art Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Bob McNair of the Houston Texans — warned Jones to stop trying to halt the progress of the commissioner’s proposed extension.

Among the potential punishments that could be issued to Jones if he does not stop his efforts are fines, potential loss of draft picks, and even a suspension.

Jones is already facing some consequences for his legal threats against Goodell’s new contract. The compensation committee has maintained all along that a new deal for Goodell was approved unanimously, and they are proceeding based on that vote.