Report: Gus Bradley hired as Chargers defensive coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers were making a run at Gus Bradley, but it looks like the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is heading to Los Angeles instead — for the Chargers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday night that Bradley has agreed to become the LA Chargers’ defensive coordinator.

Bradley was fired after starting off the season 2-12 with the Jaguars, giving him a lowly 14-48 record in nearly four full seasons in Jacksonville. But at 50, Bradley is still relatively young and has plenty of experience.

Prior to coaching the Jags, Bradley served as the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2009-2012. He was first brought on by Jim Mora and then retained by Pete Carroll. Bradley also served as a defensive coach with the Bucs before Seattle.

Bradley will join the staff of new Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as the replacement for previous defensive coordinator John Pagano. Lynn has retained Ken Whisenhunt as his offensive coordinator.