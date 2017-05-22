Guy Morriss battling Alzheimer’s disease

Guy Morriss spent time as the head football coach at Kentucky and Baylor. However, he is now facing a battle that likely stems from his time as an offensive lineman in the NFL.

Morriss was selected in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the Eagles. He went on to play 11 seasons for the franchise as well as four for the Patriots. Morriss was a member of two Super Bowl teams and earned All-Pro honors in 1981. It was that time in his life that contributed to what Morriss is now faced with.

Morriss has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and his symptoms have severely affected his ability to function as normal.

“At first I couldn’t write my name,” Morriss told WKYT. “I could not write my name. I didn’t know my ABCs. I couldn’t do that little rhyme.”

“We’ve all kind of accepted it. Everybody knows what we’re dealing with,” Morris continued. “The prognosis of beating it is not gonna be there for me.”

Like many who are now facing health related problems as a result of football careers, Morriss indicated he would do it all over again. Morriss has been provided medication and is seeing improvement in completing certain tasks, which is certainly good news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Guy Morriss and his family during this difficult time.

