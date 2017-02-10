Ha Ha Clinton-Dix denies taking shots at Dom Capers

Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he wasn’t taking shots at defensive coordinator Dom Capers when paying tribute to Sam Shields in an Instagram post.

On Thursday, Clinton-Dix posted a tribute to the recently-released Shields. The line that particularly caused buzz was the comment about how Clinton-Dix and Shields did “whatever Dom Capers called rather WE liked it or not.”

On Friday, Clinton-Dix sent out a series of tweets trying to clarify his remark.

All Bull about Dom. It was more for my teammates (coworkers) that complain about the play calling. Instead of just playing the call. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Dom capers play calling is Good enough We have to get the Play executed as a Defense this a business Im all in Wit Dom so miss me with that. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Ppl who don't know a lick about football just watch the game and shut the hell up. Ain't no sneak dissin wit me. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

I'll never throw ppl under the bus I want everybody to get they crumbs in this game including coaches I ride with my entire Organization. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

“Good enough” isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement either, but Clinton-Dix was pretty firm here. We wonder how he felt earlier in the season when the Packers were playing poorly and Capers was rumored to be a potential fall guy, though.

H/T PackersNews