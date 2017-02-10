Ha Ha Clinton-Dix denies taking shots at Dom Capers
Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he wasn’t taking shots at defensive coordinator Dom Capers when paying tribute to Sam Shields in an Instagram post.
On Thursday, Clinton-Dix posted a tribute to the recently-released Shields. The line that particularly caused buzz was the comment about how Clinton-Dix and Shields did “whatever Dom Capers called rather WE liked it or not.”
I only give respect when respect is due and Soulja ima miss ya. Thank you for showing me the game on the field and wit des Babies. Thank you for showing me what real is and being solid. Shields thank you for showing up every game and never complaining. Thank you for always stepping up to the plate at any giving time. Thank you for having my back. Thank you for lining up and playing whatever Dom capers called rather WE liked it or not you was all in. Thank you for being 1K and showing me what representing the G is all about and always remaining the same you told me stay down till my time came and it's here. I'll never look back or stoop down to fit in with nobody who ain't on my level I love you G dawg. As long as I'm in this league and you free up from the family and baby girls We hangin live the game you love through me. I'm gone get loose. God100 ENJOY YOUR DOWN TIME BRUDDA! BOUNCE BACK!!!! S A L U T E S O U L J A 37 Cheesehead 4eva thanks for paving the Way STICK. #Samshields37 #God100 #Cheesehead #Gopackgo #MIAMI #SOTAMADE #SPEEDKILLS #100 #BRUDDA4eva
On Friday, Clinton-Dix sent out a series of tweets trying to clarify his remark.
All Bull about Dom. It was more for my teammates (coworkers) that complain about the play calling. Instead of just playing the call.
Dom capers play calling is Good enough We have to get the Play executed as a Defense this a business Im all in Wit Dom so miss me with that.
Ppl who don't know a lick about football just watch the game and shut the hell up. Ain't no sneak dissin wit me.
I'll never throw ppl under the bus I want everybody to get they crumbs in this game including coaches I ride with my entire Organization.
“Good enough” isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement either, but Clinton-Dix was pretty firm here. We wonder how he felt earlier in the season when the Packers were playing poorly and Capers was rumored to be a potential fall guy, though.
