Hall of Fame voter cites dropped passes as reason for Terrell Owens’ exclusion

Terrell Owens has been lambasting the media after he failed to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame this time around, and one voter has seen fit to respond.

Ron Borges of the Boston Herald penned a column criticizing Owens’s supporters and offering a few rebuttals as to why the wide receiver was not elected.

Borges argued that players such as Michael Irvin, Cris Carter, and Art Monk were made to wait longer than Owens has to be elected to the Hall of Fame. In addition, he cited the fact that Owens once led the NFL in dropped passes and finished in the top four seven other times.

It should be noted that drops aren’t an officially tracked NFL statistic, and it could be argued that if you’re dropping that many passes, you must be doing something right to get that many chances to catch them.

Owens has a Hall of Fame resume, but has been dogged by character questions, which he’s addressed with some of the media. Calling him out for drops just seems silly.

H/T ProFootballTalk