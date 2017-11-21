Herschel Walker blasts Marshawn Lynch over national anthem protest in Mexico

Herschel Walker has gone on record as being opposed to NFL players protesting during the national anthem, and the former star running back was even more irritated by what Marshawn Lynch did in Mexico over the weekend.

Prior to the Raiders’ game against the Patriots south of the border, Lynch stood for the Mexican national anthem and sat during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Walker viewed that as “total disrespect.”

“Marshawn, I was always a fan, but I’ll tell you what — I’ve lost respect,” Walker told TMZ on Monday. “I’ve lost respect because, whether you disagree with Donald Trump or not, to stand for the Mexican national anthem and sit for the American national anthem is total disrespect. I’ve lost respect for you. That’s just not right.”

Trump has said that the NFL should suspend Lynch for the rest of the season, but Walker indicated he feels that is a bit harsh. He did, however, say Roger Goodell needs to do something about anthem protests.

“I don’t know if the NFL should kick him out, but I think it’s time for the commissioner to be the commissioner and take control of what’s going on,” Walker added. “Then you know what you can do? Go to Washington, take everyone with you, I’ll come along with you, and let’s petition everybody in Congress about Black Lives Matter. That’s the only way you’re going to see a change.”

Walker, a known Trump supporter, said recently that he agrees with the president that national anthem protests should be banned in the NFL. You have to wonder if Lynch’s mom will have the same type of comeback for Walker that she had for Trump.