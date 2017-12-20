Is history on the Browns’ side for their game against the Bears?

The Cleveland Browns are just two losses away from putting the finishing touches on the dreaded defeated season. If they can’t beat either the Chicago Bears on the road this weekend or the Steelers in Pittsburgh the week after that, 0-16 will become a reality.

But is history on their side for Sunday’s matchup against Chicago?

As Chicago radio host Joe Ostrowski noted this week, the Bears have never won a game as a Las Vegas favorite under John Fox. They are a 6.5-point favorite over the Browns.

Here's the John Fox data that I read on @Spiegel_Parkins, courtesy of my friends at @OddsShark. It's truly unbelievable.

Bears are -6.5 vs Browns. pic.twitter.com/Hh099ZLVXJ — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) December 19, 2017

While the Bears simply haven’t been very good in Fox’s three seasons with the team, that is still pretty remarkable. The fact that Chicago has lost six of those seven games at home by an average margin of more than a touchdown is even more alarming.

In addition to being the worst team in the NFL, the Browns have also been the worst against the spread. They have gone just 3-11 on the season against the number, so something has to give on Sunday.

Chicago’s record of 0-7 as a favorite under Fox is one of numerous disappointing trends the team has set under the head coach. These are the reasons we have heard reports in recent weeks indicating Fox should not feel confident in keeping his job after the season.

H/T Pro Football Talk