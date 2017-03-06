Hue Jackson: Browns hoping to find long-term quarterback this offseason

The Cleveland Browns are back in the quarterback market, and their current regime is looking to solve the position once and for all this offseason.

Coach Hue Jackson said the hope is to find a long-term franchise quarterback at some point before training camp, either through the draft or free agency.

“We hope to,” Jackson told Albert Breer of the MMQB. “We go into it looking to solve that. We all know until we have our quarterback, the guy that we want on our team [long-term], it’s hard to move forward. Now, that said, we’re not sure that guy is not on our team yet. I’m not trying to discount the guys that are on the team. You’re just always looking to improve everywhere that you can. We’re going to search high and low.

“Every quarterback who has potential to be a free agent or someone that could be traded, I’ve watched everything they’ve done.”

The Browns’ choice at No. 1 overall in the draft could come down to Myles Garrett or a quarterback, and Jackson and the Browns know that making the right call may ultimately determine the current regime’s success or failure.

“Where we go, where we’re headed, this offseason is such a huge piece,” Jackson admitted. “We’re all thinking it, from top to the bottom, everyone’s focused on getting this right. It’ll determine what we all achieve in the future, whether we win, and win consistently. And the only way to do that, you have to have great players.”

There is reportedly one quarterback that stands out to the Browns, but they’re going to assess all their options to try to come up with an answer to the quarterback problem that has befuddled many Browns coaches and executives since long before Jackson and the current group of executives came in.