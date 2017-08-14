Hue Jackson does not want Browns players protesting national anthem

It has become clear during the preseason that NFL players are going to continue protesting during the playing of the national anthem in 2017, and Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson hopes none of his players take part in the demonstrations.

After both Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett gained attention over the weekend for sitting during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Jackson was asked for his thoughts on the subject. While he said he understands why players have gone that route, he would prefer that no one on his team join them.

“I think everybody has a right to do, and I get it, but the National Anthem means a lot to myself personally, the organization and our football team,” Jackson said, per Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “I hope — again I can’t speak, I haven’t really talked to our team about it — I would hope that we don’t have those issues.”

Jackson hinted that he believes a Browns player kneeling or sitting during the national anthem would create a distraction for the team.

“I understand there is a lot going on in the world. I like to just keep it here. What we deal with, we try to deal with as a team in our closed environment. We talk about things,” he said. “Hopefully, that won’t happen. I can’t tell you it won’t happen, but I just know our guys, and I don’t think that is where our focus is. We hope the things that are going on in the world get ironed out, but I know right now we are doing everything we can to get our football team better.”

Lynch sat on a cooler while the national anthem was being played, and Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said it is a “non-issue” for the team but made it clear he doesn’t agree with the decision. Bennett explained why he will continue to protest throughout the season.

Jackson can’t be the only coach who wants his players to refrain from making a political statement, but he may be one of the only ones who will openly admit it.