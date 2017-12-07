Report: Hue Jackson expected to be back with Browns in 2018

The Cleveland Browns decided to fire executive vice president Sashi Brown on Thursday, and it sounds like head coach Hue Jackson should consider that good news.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini are reporting that the Browns intend to bring Jackson back in 2018. While the team’s next general manager will have some say in determining whether Jackson should keep his job, the Browns have no plans to fire the coach.

It is no secret that Jackson and his coaching staff have not been seeing eye-to-eye with Cleveland’s personnel department, and that appeared to come to a head when the front office bungled a trade that would have landed the Browns quarterback A.J. McCarron at the trade deadline. One report claimed that Brown sabotaged the trade intentionally.

By firing Brown, owner Jimmy Haslam may have been sending a message that he is choosing his team’s coaching staff over his personnel people. Jackson has been frustrated that the Browns had chances to get potential franchise quarterbacks on numerous occasions and failed. Cleveland’s decision to trade away picks that were eventually used to draft Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson are the most obvious mistakes, but Jackson has also reportedly had his eye on QBs via trade and not gotten his wish.

With the Browns almost certain to land the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft, Jackson may be given more control to decide which player to select. Although he has had high praise for rookie DeShone Kizer, it would be a surprise if Cleveland passed on Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold.