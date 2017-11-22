Hue Jackson explains why he changed his stance on Josh Gordon

At this time 14 months ago, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson was pretty much finished with Josh Gordon. Now, he’s preparing to welcome him back into the fold.

Jackson is reinstated and practicing again, and while he probably won’t be ready to play for a little while, there is definitely an excitement around the team now that they have him back. Jackson, who once said it was time to “move on” from Gordon, explained Wednesday why things had changed.

#Browns Jackson admitted he was done with Gordon last year, but 'what this man's been through is a disease. Had to educate myself. He's earned the right to be in this building' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 22, 2017

It’s a far cry from how things were last September. Gordon obviously needs to stay clean and avoid further trouble, but the Browns are, at this point, willing to work with him.