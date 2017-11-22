pixel 1
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Hue Jackson explains why he changed his stance on Josh Gordon

November 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

At this time 14 months ago, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson was pretty much finished with Josh Gordon. Now, he’s preparing to welcome him back into the fold.

Jackson is reinstated and practicing again, and while he probably won’t be ready to play for a little while, there is definitely an excitement around the team now that they have him back. Jackson, who once said it was time to “move on” from Gordon, explained Wednesday why things had changed.

It’s a far cry from how things were last September. Gordon obviously needs to stay clean and avoid further trouble, but the Browns are, at this point, willing to work with him.

