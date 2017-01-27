Hue Jackson on Hard Knocks: ‘Oh my God, I’m not interested in that’

If the Cleveland Browns continue to stink, the NFL is eventually going to force them to take part in the HBO series “Hard Knocks.” Hue Jackson is praying that doesn’t happen this offseason.

A few years back when no teams wanted to volunteer for “Hard Knocks,” NFL owners passed a rule that the league can force a team to participate as long as said team does not have a new head coach, has not made the playoffs in one of the previous two seasons and has not been featured on the show in the past 10 years. Could the Browns be summoned next?

“Oh my God, I’m not interested in that,” Jackson said Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m interested in just coaching our team and getting our team better.”

The Browns are one of eight teams that meet the criteria this offseason for the NFL to be able to force them into “Hard Knocks.” Most coaches consider having HBO cameras around during training camp to be a distraction, which is why the rule became necessary. The Browns turned down requests to be on the show in 2014 and 2015.

Fans are entertained by “Hard Knocks” because they get to view the NFL organizations they follow in a very unique light. That includes getting a behind-the-scenes look at some of the embarrassing things players get reprimanded for, which doesn’t appeal to most coaches. If Jackson wants to avoid “Hard Knocks” and keep his job secure, he’ll just have to make the playoffs coming off a 1-15 season.