Report: Hue Jackson’s job as Browns coach is safe

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson is reportedly in no danger of losing his job at this time despite the team’s winless start to the season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Kickoff Sunday that even an ugly loss in London wouldn’t be enough to seal Jackson’s fate, and changes — if any — are more likely to come at the end of the season.

“I’m told at this point Hue Jackson is safe, even [if there was] an ugly loss [today],” Rapoport said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “… But firing Hue Jackson now, on the plane home, as we’ve seen in the past, would be against everything the Browns are trying to do. Changes are expected to come at the end of the season in some form or fashion. But at this point, they are not expected to involve Hue Jackson.”

The Browns are 0-7 in 2017 and 1-22 overall in Jackson’s tenure as head coach, but everyone involved knew it would be a big rebuilding job. For now, Jackson seems to get on well enough with the front office despite fears that wouldn’t happen, and they still seem to believe in him as the coach — though an 0-16 season might change things.