Hue Jackson: Josh Gordon will play ‘a lot’ in Week 13

Josh Gordon is poised to make his long-awaited return to NFL action.

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday that Gordon would play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers — and that he would likely have a big role in the team’s offensive gameplan.

#Browns Hue Jackson says he "big plans'' for Josh Gordon. Plans to play him vs #Chargers and "play him a lot." — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2017

This is Gordon’s first game in which he’s eligible to return, and the Browns are wasting no time getting him into action. It’ll be his first NFL game since Dec. 21, 2014.

Gordon seems very pleased to be getting a second chance in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if he takes it.