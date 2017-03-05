Jabrill Peppers thinks of himself as a safety

Jabrill Peppers is something of a jack-of-all-trades in the 2017 NFL Draft, and while he trained with the linebackers at the NFL Combine, he thinks of himself as something else.

Peppers said Sunday that he ultimately sees himself as a safety in the NFL, and he will do position drills as a defensive back on Monday as well.

“What do I look like? I’m a safety. I’m a safety. Yes, I’m a safety,” Peppers said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I control the controllables. I’m pretty much effective wherever I’m gonna be put. I don’t have a lot of tape at safety, but I’m a pretty damn good safety. I think a lot of teams notice that. They have the tape. They asked me for tapes of me playing corner, me playing some safety, but ultimately I hope a lot of questions are answered after this weekend.

“I was informed that since I was listed as a linebacker in college, that I had to only work out with the linebackers, so they were just gonna make me do linebacker stuff. So I asked if there was somehow some way I could do the DB work, because that’s what I was doing all offseason and leading up to the combine. And I told my agents that and they made it happen, and they said the only way I can do it is if I do both. I was like, that’s easy. That’s no problem at all.”

Peppers played at linebacker in college, is preparing as a defensive back in the NFL, and ripped off this run back in high school. Basically, he’s an astounding athlete who can do all sorts of things on a football field.