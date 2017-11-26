pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Jack Del Rio critical of ‘vicious’ hit on Amari Cooper

November 26, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Jack Del Rio was very critical of the hit taken by Amari Cooper that will land the Raiders wide receiver in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Broncos, Cooper was on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Denver safety Darian Stewart. Cooper appeared to be briefly knocked out before getting to his feet and walking to the locker room. Below is video of the play.

Following the game, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was understandably critical of the hit, which he called “vicious.” He also added it’s the type of hit the league is trying to remove from the game.

Stewart was penalized for unnecessary roughness for the hit that left Oakland short-handed at wide receiver with Michael Crabtree having been ejected earlier in the game for fighting.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus