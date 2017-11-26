Jack Del Rio critical of ‘vicious’ hit on Amari Cooper

Jack Del Rio was very critical of the hit taken by Amari Cooper that will land the Raiders wide receiver in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Broncos, Cooper was on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Denver safety Darian Stewart. Cooper appeared to be briefly knocked out before getting to his feet and walking to the locker room. Below is video of the play.

Amari Cooper is out. This video is not for the faint of heart. pic.twitter.com/dvRRnPMYDE — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Following the game, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was understandably critical of the hit, which he called “vicious.” He also added it’s the type of hit the league is trying to remove from the game.

Jack Del Rio on Amari Cooper: “It was a vicious hit, the kind we’re trying to remove from the game, quite frankly.” Called Cooper “clearly defenseless. … He’s OK, but he is in the concussion protocol.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 27, 2017

Stewart was penalized for unnecessary roughness for the hit that left Oakland short-handed at wide receiver with Michael Crabtree having been ejected earlier in the game for fighting.