Jack Del Rio puts Raiders on notice ‘no one should feel comfortable’

The Oakland Raiders on Tuesday made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Apparently that is a clear indication that the team is not messing around.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio on Wednesday put everyone else on notice in the wake of Norton’s firing, saying “no one should feel comfortable.”

Del Rio: “No one should feel comfortable … From what I’ve been seeing, no one should feel comfortable.” #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 22, 2017

The Raiders are one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. Expected to be a Super Bowl contender, the Raiders have slipped from 12-4 a season ago to 4-6 this year. The offense has not been able to click, while the defense was atrocious in many ways, ranking last in the league in several categories. More jobs are on the line with the team underwhelming.