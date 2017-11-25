Report: Tensions growing between Jack Del Rio, Raiders

After a 2016 season where they went 12-4 and made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, the Oakland Raiders have been a colossal disappointment this season, and head coach Jack Del Rio may be feeling the heat.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported on Saturday that tensions are growing between Del Rio and Raiders management. He says Del Rio’s status in Oakland is “increasingly a topic of interest” around the NFL. More specifically, he says the front office could be inclined to look into the way Del Rio handles his coaching staff. He also believes Del Rio could lose some pull on personnel and other decisions.

The Raiders are an underwhelming 4-6 this season, Del Rio’s third in charge. They currently rank 21st in total yards and 22nd in yards allowed.

Del Rio recently hinted at some tensions and overall uncertainty, particularly after defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr was fired. The pressure will definitely be on for these last six games of 2017.