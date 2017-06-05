Jack Del Rio shares video of Marshawn Lynch looking good in practice

Jack Del Rio shared a video on Twitter Monday that could quiet anyone doubting whether Marshawn Lynch still has anything left after spending a year away from the game.

The Oakland Raiders head coach shared video from what appears to be the team’s OTAs. It shows Lynch breaking through a big hole and toying with a defensive back on his way to the end zone:

The players were not in full pads and did not appear to be making tackles, because one player had an angle on the running back and held back. Still, to see that sort of speed, agility and burst from Lynch is a great sign.

Beast Mode might really be back.