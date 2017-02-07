Jacoby Brissett wears Tom Brady jersey during Patriots parade

You know you’re a legend when one of your own teammates wears your jersey instead of his own during a victory parade.

Tom Brady rode on a float with backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett during the New England Patriots’ rolling rally on Tuesday. All three men were wearing jackets when the parade got going, but Brissett eventually took his off. The rookie was wearing a Patriots jersey, but it wasn’t his own.

Jacoby Brissett with a Tom Brady jersey #Patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/8mrsThVNar — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) February 7, 2017

Brissett was 9 years old when Brady won the first of his five Super Bowls, so you can understand the level of respect. Brady seems to be close with both Garoppolo and Brissett, which we saw during the playoffs when Brady posted this hilarious movie reference on social media.