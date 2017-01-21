Jadeveon Clowney fined $18k for hit on Tom Brady during playoffs

Jadeveon Clowney will be a little lighter in the pockets for a hit on Tom Brady.

During the third quarter of the Texans’ 34-16 loss to the Patriots in their Divisional Round playoff game, Jadeveon Clowney hit Tom Brady just after he released the ball. You can see the play here. After the play, Brady was visibly upset and was seen having words with officials. However, no flag was thrown.

On a separate play, during the fourth quarter, Clowney was flagged for roughing the passer after Brady completed a pass to Dion Lewis. It was that one that will cost the Texans defensive end over $18,000.

After J.J. Watt was lost for the season due to back surgery, Clowney stepped up and showed why he was so highly thought out coming out of South Carolina. He finished the season with 52 tackles and 6 sacks. Clowney was named to his first Pro Bowl, although he withdrew due to injuries to his elbow and wrist.