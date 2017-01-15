Jadeveon Clowney thinks Texans rattled Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may have put away the Houston Texans on Saturday, but things were not made easy for the superstar quarterback.

Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney believes that the Texans had Brady rattled despite the fact that they lost 34-16.

Clowney on Texans defense against Brady: "Oh yeah, he was rattled." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 15, 2017

Brady was sacked twice, pressured frequently, and threw two interceptions, having thrown just two in the entire regular season. Those numbers would back up Clowney’s assertion, as would this third quarter incident. That said, Brady’s a hard guy to rattle. He also threw for two touchdowns, tallied 287 yards, and his team still scored 34 points. If Clowney is right, it still didn’t do all that much.