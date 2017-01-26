Jadeveon Clowney undergoes knee surgery

Houston Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney showed great improvement in his third NFL season this year, but unfortunately he did not escape without injury.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle revealed on Thursday that Clowney will have to skip his first Pro Bowl appearance after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Clowney has had issues with his knees in the past, though it was his right knee that required arthroscopic and microfracture surgery during his rookie season. The former No. 1 overall pick appeared in just four games as a rookie and 13 in 2015 before finally looking like the dominant presence the Texans drafted him expecting to see this season.

While he’ll likely be ready for training camp, it is obviously a concern that Clowney has already had procedures on both knees and is just 23. You’d hate to see injuries derail the career of such a talented player.