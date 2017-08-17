Ad Unit
Jags coach says Blake Bortles’ starting job is in jeopardy

August 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Blake Bortles’ starting job with the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially in jeopardy.

Jags head coach Doug Marrone said after the team’s preseason game on Thursday that the starting quarterback job is up for grabs.

Bortles was 8 of 13 for just 65 yards on Thursday. Backup Chad Henne completed 6 of 10 passes for 44 yards.

The stats don’t tell the entire story. Bortles missed an open receiver on one occasion and didn’t look good all around.

The first-team offense under Bortles was so mediocre that they ended up seeing more action during the preseason game than expected.

With a new regime in charge, Bortles’ rope is a lot shorter this season.

