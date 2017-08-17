Jags coach says Blake Bortles’ starting job is in jeopardy

Blake Bortles’ starting job with the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially in jeopardy.

Jags head coach Doug Marrone said after the team’s preseason game on Thursday that the starting quarterback job is up for grabs.

"It's this simple: I'm looking for the best person to lead this offense."

–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017

"It's right up there for grabs, and either person can take it …"

–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on QB situation — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017

"It's not like he's not the quarterback. He's got to go earn it."

–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Blake Bortles — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017

Bortles was 8 of 13 for just 65 yards on Thursday. Backup Chad Henne completed 6 of 10 passes for 44 yards.

The stats don’t tell the entire story. Bortles missed an open receiver on one occasion and didn’t look good all around.

Classic Blake Bortles right here…pic.twitter.com/9wff8htESf — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) August 18, 2017

The first-team offense under Bortles was so mediocre that they ended up seeing more action during the preseason game than expected.

With a new regime in charge, Bortles’ rope is a lot shorter this season.