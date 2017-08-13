Ad Unit
Sunday, August 13, 2017

Jaguars intend to be ‘careful’ with Leonard Fournette foot injury

August 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars are exercising caution with running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette has suffered a foot injury, and while it doesn’t sound major, the team’s head coach, Doug Marrone, admitted that they will be handling the situation with great care.

Fournette had recurring ankle problems in his final year of college in 2016, but this does not appear to be at all connected to that.

While you never want to hear about a star rookie dealing with an injury this early in preseason, it doesn’t sound like a significant setback, particularly if the Jaguars manage it carefully. The team was already prepared to split the workload out of the backfield anyway.

