Report: Jaguars’ commitment to Blake Bortles hindering coaching search

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear completely committed to moving forward with Blake Bortles as their quarterback, and that is apparently a problem for some of their coaching candidates.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole, at least two candidates for the Jaguars’ job have privately worried about the team’s unflinching commitment to Bortles. They feel uncertain that Bortles has the quality to be a franchise quarterback.

Of added concern is the fear that Jacksonville may insist on sticking with Bortles for too long, no matter what the next coach thinks.

It sounds clear that those in charge in Jacksonville are hitching their wagons to the former third overall pick, who is coming off a season in which he threw 16 interceptions to just 23 touchdowns. The hope is probably that his bad season had a lot to do with some injuries, but evidently, some coaching candidates think there’s more to it. It’s a significant risk, and whoever the next coach is will be staking their reputation on Bortles as well, whether they like it or not.