Jaguars announce discipline for fans involved in Seahawks melee

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming down hard on those fans who were involved in throwing projectiles at Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

The team announced Monday that they have reviewed footage and spoken to fans and staff who witnessed the incident. Four individuals were identified as being involved, and they face numerous punishments, including a revocation of season tickets and a full ban from Jaguars games.

The scenes got a bit wild at the end of the game, and things could have been much worse had Jefferson entered the stands himself. The Jaguars are taking the right course in dealing with these rowdy fans.