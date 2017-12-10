Jaguars fans throw objects at Quinton Jefferson after ejection

Jacksonville Jaguars fans threw objects at Quinton Jefferson following his ejection at the end of Sunday’s game.

Jefferson was one of two Seahawks players tossed from the game with under a minute left in the game after getting into things with the Jags. As he headed to the tunnel, fans from the stands flung objects at him.

A crazy scene in Jacksonville as fans throw objects at Seattle's Quinton Jefferson pic.twitter.com/tbZrkK5GDA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 11, 2017

Jefferson went over to the stands to have a word with the fans and was seen almost trying to go into the stands. Security tried to break things up, but the back-and-forth continued.

As Jefferson continued to jaw with the fans, objects were thrown at him for a second time, causing him to get really upset. He was eventually escorted off the field.

After Quinton Jefferson was ejected, fans threw food and other items at him. Security had to restrain both sides. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/MOjFYXRoyZ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 11, 2017

The Jags should be thankful that a Ron Artest “Malice at the Palace” situation didn’t break out. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve seen Jags fans cross a line.