Report: Jaguars to hire head coach with previous experience

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a replacement for the recently-fired Gus Bradley, and they reportedly have no interest in giving someone his first ever head coaching gig like they did with Bradley.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that the Jaguars are expected to hire a coach who has previous head coaching experience in the NFL. That would make interim head coach Doug Marrone a candidate, and it also leaves open the possibility of a reunion with Tom Coughlin. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Mike Smith, who coached the Atlanta Falcons for six years, is also believed to be on the short list.

According to Mortensen, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is planning to be involved in the coaching search and considers it a “defining moment” as he enters his sixth year in charge of the franchise. Khan is reportedly encouraged by the interest in the job from qualified candidates, though executives say the team’s commitment to playing games in London and quarterback situation may be deterring factors.

If Khan is looking to make a splash, it would not be a surprise if he brings back Coughlin. Reports have indicated Coughlin badly wants to coach again, and one of the positions that seemed like a fit for him may already be filled.