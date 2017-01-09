Jaguars hiring Tom Coughlin for executive role

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing in changes all the way around the organization, including a few familiar faces.

On Monday, reports emerged saying the team planned to make Doug Marrone their new head coach. Marrone finished the season as the team’s interim head coach, so this is a promotion as he’s losing the interim label.

The team is also hiring Tom Coughlin as Executive Vice President of Football Operations, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Marrone and Coughlin both are getting three-year deals, while current GM Dave Caldwell is getting a two-year extension, putting all three leaders on a similar contract timeline with the organization.

This will be an interesting role for Coughlin, who actually interviewed with the Jags for their head coaching position. Coughlin was the first head coach in Jaguars’ franchise history and took the team to the playoffs four straight years. He later won two Super Bowls for the Giants. But the 70-year-old has never served as a team executive until now.

There was a report saying the Bills were interested in hiring Coughlin as their next head coach, but that clearly is not happening, as he instead will transition into a front-office role with Jacksonville.