Jaguars reportedly interviewed Chip Kelly before hiring Doug Marrone

It was widely believed that Chip Kelly wasn’t going to be in the picture for any NFL head coaching jobs this year, but one team was at least willing to give him an interview.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars secretly interviewed Kelly for their coaching job before it eventually went to Doug Marrone.

Very quietly, Jaguars interviewed former 49ers HC Chip Kelly for their HC job before ultimately hiring Doug Marrone, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2017

The Jaguars likely wanted to see what Kelly might offer, as they have a young offense anchored by a floundering franchise quarterback in Blake Bortles. Ultimately, though, Kelly hasn’t been consistently successful in the NFL, and it’s also uncertain how he’d have worked under a guy like Tom Coughlin. You can understand why he didn’t get the job. The NFL may not be Kelly’s calling, but his star still burns bright in college, and he may have to accept that he’ll wind up back there soon enough.