Report: Jaguars receiving ‘overwhelming’ interest in coaching job

There will be no shortage of suitors for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching position.

A source told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk that the Jaguars are already receiving “overwhelming” initial interest in their coaching position.

There are numerous reasons for this despite the team’s struggles. Florida has no state income tax, the Jaguars have a young, talented defense, and they also have a lot of cap space. In addition, despite his struggles, Blake Bortles was a top draft pick who has had some NFL success.

The Jaguars sound like they’ll have their pick of options with regards to the search. One former Jaguars coach will be a factor, as will a number of coordinators throughout the league.