Jaguars release Branden Albert

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ relationship with Branden Albert appears to have finally come to an end.

The Jaguars have released Albert, as reported by NFL Media.

The Jags acquired Albert in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, but then the left tackle gave them problems by not reporting to initial offseason activities. He was seeking more money from the team.

Albert eventually showed for mandatory minicamp but then announced his retirement at the beginning of training camp. In response, the Jags placed him on the reserve/retired list, and now they have released him.