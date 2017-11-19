Jaguars shade AFC North on Twitter after win over Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars were feeling pretty good about themselves on Sunday after completing the season sweep of the AFC North.

After a 19-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, the Jaguars threw shade at the entire division on Twitter by declaring themselves “Kings In The North” with a funny Photoshop of head coach Doug Marrone that also pointed to their double-digit wins this season over every AFC North team. Fans of the hit HBO television series “Game of Thrones” may also appreciate the theme.

The Jaguars improved to 7-3 on the year with the victory and took back the AFC South lead from the Tennessee Titans. That’s a big-time improvement after they went 3-13 in 2016 and finished last in their division, so you can understand why they have been tooting their own horns a bit this season.