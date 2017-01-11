Jaguars’ scheduled Tom Coughlin press conference to begin five minutes early

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back on Tom Coughlin time.

Coughlin famously had a rule as a coach that if you’re not five minutes early to a scheduled meeting, you’re late. With that in mind, the Jaguars announced that their 10 a.m. press conference Thursday would begin at 9:55, via Conor Orr of NFL.com.

It’s an added indication of who is truly in charge now in Jacksonville, despite the fact that the press conference is also meant to announce the hiring of Doug Marrone as the team’s permanent head coach. It’s also a sign that Coughlin will be given a big say in how to keep a young roster disciplined.

Coughlin was formally named the team’s executive vice president of football operations, and it’s clear he’ll be given a lot of leeway in what he can do. The manner in which the Jaguars announced the press conference is further evidence of that.