Report: Jalen Ramsey tried to confront AJ Green in locker room

Jalen Ramsey was so heated after his ejection during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that he tried to confront A.J. Green by the locker room, according to a report.

Ramsey and Green were both ejected before halftime for fighting. The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback instigated by shoving Green, who responded by going all UFC on the defensive back.

AJ Green just had a massive meltdown. He punched a helmet twice. #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/xHqbRoH0FE — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) November 5, 2017

One report says Ramsey even wanted a word with Green once they cleared off the field and tried to confront him in the locker room.

An Everbank official just said after leaving the field, Jalen Ramsey tried to get to AJ Green in the Visitors' LR. JSO had to get him away — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) November 5, 2017

Ramsey did not speak with reporters after the game, but Green acknowledged he was wrong for his actions.

“I should have walked off in that whole situation,” Green said, via Jacksonville.com. “I definitely learned from this experience. It’s never going to happen again. Whatever the punishment, I accept it. I put myself in that situation.’’

Green also said he went after Ramsey because he wouldn’t tolerate disrespect.

A.J. Green on fight with Ramsey after No. 20 shoved him to field: " I’m not going to tolerate disrespect like that." — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 5, 2017

This is the second time in his career that Ramsey has been ejected from a game for fighting.