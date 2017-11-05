pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 5, 2017

Report: Jalen Ramsey tried to confront AJ Green in locker room

November 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jalen Ramsey was so heated after his ejection during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that he tried to confront A.J. Green by the locker room, according to a report.

Ramsey and Green were both ejected before halftime for fighting. The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback instigated by shoving Green, who responded by going all UFC on the defensive back.

One report says Ramsey even wanted a word with Green once they cleared off the field and tried to confront him in the locker room.

Ramsey did not speak with reporters after the game, but Green acknowledged he was wrong for his actions.

“I should have walked off in that whole situation,” Green said, via Jacksonville.com. “I definitely learned from this experience. It’s never going to happen again. Whatever the punishment, I accept it. I put myself in that situation.’’

Green also said he went after Ramsey because he wouldn’t tolerate disrespect.

This is the second time in his career that Ramsey has been ejected from a game for fighting.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus