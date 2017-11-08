Jalen Ramsey reveals his trash talk to A.J. Green

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were each ejected from their Week 9 game after what started as typical trash talk turned into a WWE-style wrestling match.

But what, exactly, was it that set Green off and led to him suplexing Ramsey to the ground and unloading fists of fury? It may not have been Ramsey’s initial push, but rather the words that came out of his mouth.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ramsey finally revealed what he had said to Green that started the melee in the first place. And even days later, he wasn’t backing off those words.

Jalen Ramsey

“I told Green he was soft and weak. Which is true. I was out there spitting facts.”#Jaguars — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) November 8, 2017

Although both players were ejected from the game, the NFL does not intend to suspend either player as the result of their fight.

Green has since apologized for his actions, vowing it will never happen again, while Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin came to Ramsey’s defense.

Tom Coughlin backs his guy, @jalenramsey after AJ Green altercation pic.twitter.com/NMvEl6OZFe — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

At the end of the day, Green’s reaction was a bit over-the-top despite the old school nature of Ramsey’s trash talk. And while it does create some good drama on the field, adding to the overall entertainment value, the players have to respect that there’s a line. Green certainly stepped over that line when he allowed Ramsey to get into his head.