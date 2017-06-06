Jamaal Charles believes he can be ‘the man’ with Broncos

Jamaal Charles did not have many suitors in free agency earlier this offseason before he signed with the Denver Broncos, and the veteran running back believes he can make teams kick themselves for passing on him.

Charles has looked sharp in limited action during OTAs, though he has not participated in team drills because of his knee issues from last season. Despite that, he clearly feels he can be more than just a complimentary piece in Denver’s backfield.

“Why am I not going to think I’m going to be the man?” Charles said Monday, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. ” … My whole life, I’m always going to feel like I can be the man. That’s why I wanted to come up here. If I’m not going to be the man, then why am I here? I should be at home sitting on the couch.”

The Broncos are not going to ask Charles to handle a full workload, as they have two capable young backs in C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker. While he has no shortage of confidence in his abilities, Charles has no problem mentoring younger guys while trying to make plays of his own.

“I just want to come in and compete … turn Booker into a Pro Bowl running back when I leave here, turn C.J. into an All-Pro,” he said. “I just want to come here and bring the energy the experience. I just don’t want to just come here and ‘Oh, Jamaal’s here now,’ I want to come here to show people what I can do. I want to show up and compete with my teammates and show them that I am good and still at the top of my career.”

Charles turned 30 in December, and he has had multiple significant knee injuries over the past several years. He has rushed for 5.5 yards per carry throughout his career, so there’s no denying he is one of the most dangerous home run threats in football when healthy. The staying healthy part is the challenge, as Charles has appeared in just eight games over the past two seasons.

Charles recently opened up about how he feels it was personal when the Kansas City Chiefs cut him, so remaining in the AFC West should give him some extra motivation. He could turn out to be a steal for the Broncos if he can stay on the field.