Jamaal Charles feels he is ‘back to the normal me’

Jamaal Charles has a chance to be the steal of the offseason for the Denver Broncos if he can somehow return to the explosive form we saw a few years back. Based on everything he has said this offseason, Charles is confident it can happen.

In an interview with Troy Renck of Denver7 this week, Charles said he has been practicing without limitations and feels great.

“I am doing everything. I have been cutting the last couple of days with the guys during the offseason workouts,” he said. “I feel like the way I am cutting that I am back to the normal me, man. It feels good to be moving around again. I have been knowing this the whole offseason (that the knee was fine). Nobody can take nothing away from me except God when my time is up. I am still 30 years old. I still have a lot of special stuff to do.”

Charles, who was limited to just eight games over the past two seasons because of injuries to both of his knees, will have to share carries with capable young backs C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker. The 30-year-old is fine with that, but he is looking to prove he can be more than just a complimentary player.

“The last time I had to prove people wrong was when I came back from ACL (surgery) and when I came back from hurting myself here in Denver (on Sept. 14, 2014). We played New England (next) and I had an incredible game (92 yards rushing, 15 receiving, three touchdowns),” Charles recalled. “I like proving people wrong. It keeps the fire going, it keeps the spark going. I am excited about just getting back to where I was before.

“I have that chip on my shoulder, man. But why am I still playing? It is to get that ring. I am on a nice team. I really think we can make a run.”

Charles recently opened up about how he feels it was personal when the Kansas City Chiefs cut him, so remaining in the AFC West should give him some extra motivation. If his speed is where it needs to be, he should be a great home run threat in Denver.