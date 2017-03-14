Jamaal Charles to meet with Seahawks despite Lacy signing

Seattle’s signing of running back Eddie Lacy does not eliminate the team’s interest in Jamaal Charles.

Charles is set to visit with the Seahawks on Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Charles was one of many running backs the Seahawks were taking a look at once free agency began. Their list also included Latavius Murray and Adrian Peterson.

The team signed Lacy on Tuesday, giving them a guy who can pound on first and second down. But Charles is an excellent back in the passing game and could be a home run hitter and third-down back, so it makes sense that the Seahawks would be interested in him as a complementary back.

Charles is coming off consecutive serious knee injuries that ended his seasons early in both 2015 and 2016. He was released by the Chiefs. At 30, Charles isn’t horribly old, but his knee injury history is giving teams pause. He still has been a tremendous playmaker whenever he’s been on the field.