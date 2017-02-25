Could Jamaal Charles be an option for Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for reasonably-priced help this offseason, and one name that could suit them is Jamaal Charles.

ESPN’s Tim McManus speculates that Charles could fit in with the Eagles if the Kansas City Chiefs opt to part ways with him. He likely would come at a discount due to his injury history, and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was his offensive coordinator for three years with the Chiefs.

Such a move would be a risk. Charles is 30 years old and coming off knee surgery, having torn both his ACLs during his NFL career. Those injuries have made him essentially a non-factor since 2014, and he had just 12 carries in 2016.

The Chiefs haven’t completely committed to Charles for 2017. He’s owed $6 million and the team is short on cap space. They also added C.J. Spiller via free agency. He’ll definitely find a landing spot if Kansas City does let him walk.